Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $11.32. Banc of California shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 211,848 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Banc of California Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $650.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Banc of California by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

