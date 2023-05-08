Bank of America Trims Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price to $65.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE:BCC traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 557,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $85.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

