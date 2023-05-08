Barclays Boosts Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $18.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

BLCO stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

