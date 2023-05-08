Barclays Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,960.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,730.75.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,731.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,584.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,287.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 131.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 77.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

