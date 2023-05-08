Barclays Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $90.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.29. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 51,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 83,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 30,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,798,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $133,632,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

