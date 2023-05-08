Barclays Cuts Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $4.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.28. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other Uniti Group news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.