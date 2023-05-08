Barclays Lowers Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $26.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of YELP opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $367,506.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 226,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,274 shares of company stock worth $765,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

