Barrington Research Increases DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $51.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $41.30 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

