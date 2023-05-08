Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 269000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

