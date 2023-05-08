Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.08% of GlycoMimetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $37,101.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,573,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,299,105.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,451 shares of company stock worth $2,981,601. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

GLYC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.48. 92,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

