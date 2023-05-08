Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $415,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,596,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $226.14. 309,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

