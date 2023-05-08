Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,995 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 3.1% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after acquiring an additional 674,155 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.33. 872,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,076. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

