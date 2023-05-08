Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GBF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,128. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.14.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.