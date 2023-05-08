Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.32% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9,901.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,344,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,825 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,261 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,776,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,683 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,264,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 107,855 shares during the period.

INTF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,956. The firm has a market cap of $987.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

