Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 403,391 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403,391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.89. 588,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.