Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 560 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.61. 4,425,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,771,889. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

