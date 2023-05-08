Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,243 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,396. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.