Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 230,233 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,233 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,451,000 after purchasing an additional 828,689 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,318 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

