Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,096. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $435.00. The company has a market capitalization of $410.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.80.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

