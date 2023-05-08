Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN comprises about 0.4% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 12.52% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $119,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 68.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of GLDI stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $148.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $139.27 and a 52-week high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.11 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49.

