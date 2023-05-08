Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.23. 13,033,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,794,426. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.