Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

