Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,709,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,838,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $595.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

