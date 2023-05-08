Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Berry Global Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30-7.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.83.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.1 %

BERY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

