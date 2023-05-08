Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

BERY traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. 194,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 322,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

