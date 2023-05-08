Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $67.44 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $67.44 million and $7.11 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

