B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. 1,084,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.