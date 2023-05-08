Biogen’s (BIIB) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.23.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $313.80. The company had a trading volume of 322,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,118. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $319.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Biogen by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

