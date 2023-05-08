Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bionano Genomics Trading Up 10.0 %
NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
