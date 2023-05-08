BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Down to $23.17

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.17, but opened at $21.00. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 174,420 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $724.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,273. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

