Birinyi Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $628.23. 718,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,717. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

