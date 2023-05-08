Birinyi Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.11. The stock had a trading volume of 317,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

