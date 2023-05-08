Birinyi Associates Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.84. 24,185,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,913,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

