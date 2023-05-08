Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $230.50 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $13.16 or 0.00046495 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $230.50 million and $1.81 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00119385 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029172 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

