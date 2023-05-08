Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.68 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $165,976.32 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.38776901 USD and is down -19.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $152,910.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

