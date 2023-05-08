BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.64 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $572.85 million and $13.64 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000242 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003899 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003234 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000061 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $14,274,003.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

