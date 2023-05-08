Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.10% of Black Stone Minerals worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 2.2 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

