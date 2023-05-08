Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin Mcdearis Sells 6,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Mcdearis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71.
Blackbaud Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $71.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
