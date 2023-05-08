Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) EVP Kevin Mcdearis Sells 6,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Mcdearis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 171,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blackbaud by 22.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blackbaud by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

