BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $586-596 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.07 million. BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $147,148.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,683.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BlackLine by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BlackLine by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth $319,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

