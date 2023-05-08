BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $143-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.29 EPS.

BlackLine Trading Up 5.4 %

BL traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,435. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.64 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total value of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,055,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,255,421. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 10.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.