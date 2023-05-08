Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Up 0.3 %

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $82.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

