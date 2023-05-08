Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.34% from the company’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.12.

Shares of Block stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $59.25. 25,485,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,146,598. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.34. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $98.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

