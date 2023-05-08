BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $98.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.40.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.02. 57,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $97.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

