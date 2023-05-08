BMO Capital Markets Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$30.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.8 %
LIF stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.94. 164,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,750. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
