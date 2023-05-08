BMO Capital Markets Lowers Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$30.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.8 %

LIF stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.94. 164,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,750. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$48.27 million during the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 114.26% and a return on equity of 44.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4707986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.