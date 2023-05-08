Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Birinyi Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $47.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,616.33. 225,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,584.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2,287.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

