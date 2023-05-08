Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Reduced by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

