Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 2.0% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
NYSE:BMY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.61. 2,147,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
