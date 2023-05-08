Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $452.94

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.24.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

ARGX opened at $404.16 on Wednesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $267.35 and a twelve month high of $407.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

