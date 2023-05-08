Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,602 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 1.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.83. 529,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,695. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

