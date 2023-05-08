BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Critical Survey

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and BAB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $12.60 million 1.48 -$560,000.00 ($0.10) -29.20 BAB $3.29 million 1.73 $430,000.00 $0.05 15.65

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BT Brands has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and BAB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -3.54% -4.92% -3.25% BAB 12.27% 13.44% 9.03%

Summary

BAB beats BT Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

